Graham, Patsy, 80. Claremore, Administrative Assistant at St. Francis. Died Sunday, September 11. Viewing, 12-8pm, Thursday. Funeral will be 1pm Friday, both held at Hayhurst funeral Home.. Hayhurst Funeral Home
