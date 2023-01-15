 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Graber, Dean, 86. Tulsa, University

Graber, Dean, 86. Tulsa, University Professor . Died Wednesday, December 28. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 in the Chapel of South Tulsa Baptist Church, 10310 S. Sheridan.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

