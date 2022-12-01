 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gormley, Joseph C., 91. Tulsa, Retired:

  • 0

Gormley, Joseph C., 91. Tulsa, Retired: Citgo and United States Air Force veteran. Died Wednesday, November 23. Rosary: 7:00 pm, Monday, December 5. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 both in St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert