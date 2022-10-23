 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Goodwin, Glenda Kay, 81. Tulsa, Piano

Goodwin, Glenda Kay, 81. Tulsa, Piano Teacher. Died Wednesday October 5. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 29, at First Presbyterian Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

