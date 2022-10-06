 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goodroad, Bud, 89. Bristow, Retired

  • 0

Goodroad, Bud, 89. Bristow, Retired Business Owner; U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, October 1st. Funeral service 2:00pm, Saturday, at Bristow First United Methodist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert