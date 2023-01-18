 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Goodman, Paula, 71. Tulsa, Machinist

Goodman, Paula, 71. Tulsa, Machinist.. Died Friday, January 15th.. Pamela's service is 2pm, Wednesday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel.. Moore Southlawn

