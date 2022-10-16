 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goodman, Benny, 75. Sand Springs

  • 0

Goodman, Benny, 75. Sand Springs, School Teacher/ US Army Veteran. Died Thursday October 13. Funeral Service on Tuesday, at Osage Hills Christian Church at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning 1 hour prior. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert