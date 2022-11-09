 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gonzalez, Dolores, 93. Tulsa, Homemaker.

  • 0

Gonzalez, Dolores, 93. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, November 5, 2022. A Rosary will be held 8:00 p.m., on Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday at Holy Family Cathedral. . Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert