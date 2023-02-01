 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gomez, Mike, 87. Tulsa, postmaster

Gomez, Mike, 87. Tulsa, postmaster. Died Friday, January 27. Rosary Thursday, 7 pm, and funeral Mass Friday, 10 am, both at St. Catherine Parish, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy

