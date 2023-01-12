 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Goloby, Kathryn "Hope", 97. Tulsa

Goloby, Kathryn "Hope", 97. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Monday, January 9, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, at Asbury Mason Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

