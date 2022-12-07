 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goines, Eva Marie, 99. Tulsa, lifetime

  • 0

Goines, Eva Marie, 99. Tulsa, lifetime resident, Retired: Accountant. Died Saturday, December 3. Visitation: 10:00 am - 12 noon, Funeral: 12 noon Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 both in Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert