Goad, Sharon, 72. Cleveland, Oklahoma , Homemaker. Died Saturday, September 17. Visitation will be held 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Tuesday @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma Service will be held 2:00pm Wednesday @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.