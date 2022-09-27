 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Goad, Sharon, 72

Goad, Sharon, 72. Cleveland, Oklahoma , Homemaker. Died Saturday, September 17. Visitation will be held 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Tuesday @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma Service will be held 2:00pm Wednesday @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home

