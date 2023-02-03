Givens, Clifton Dale, 81. Tulsa, retired Tulsa Public School Teacher. Died Saturday, January 28. Visitation 3-6 pm, Monday, Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 1 pm, Tuesday, Add'Vantage Funeral Service Chapel. Burial Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa
