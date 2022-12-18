 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gilley, Geraldine "Jerry", 93. Tulsa

Gilley, Geraldine "Jerry", 93. Tulsa, Sales Associate with Hallmark. Died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Private Family Services. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

