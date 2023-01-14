 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gill, Nina , 78. Terlton, Oklahoma , Retired from Water District 2, Terlton. Died Tuesday, January 10. Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

