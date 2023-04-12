Gilbert, Deylois, 83. Broken Arrow, Womens Clothing Department Head at Walmart. Died Monday, April 10. Viewing will be 12-8pm, Thursday, April 13 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 2pm, Friday, April 14 at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.