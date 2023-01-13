Gibson, Dea Wayne, 79. Tulsa, OK, Machinist/US Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Visitation will be 10AM-8PM, Sunday, at Moore Southlawn, Tulsa. Graveside Service will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, at Palestine Church Cemetery, Quinton, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233
