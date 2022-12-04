Geurin, Finis, 73. Tulsa, Retired fiber optics technician and Air Force veteran. Died Tuesday, November 29. Viewing 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Hargrove - Marker Funeral Service, Jenks. Service 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God Church. Hargrove - Marker Funeral & Cremation Service, Jenks
