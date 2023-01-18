 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gettens, Katresa, 49. Eufaula , Alabama.

  • 0

Gettens, Katresa, 49. Eufaula , Alabama. Died December 5, 2022. No services at this time. Serenity Funerals and Crematory

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert