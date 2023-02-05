Gay, Dwain Cecil, 75. Coweta, retired O'Reilly Auto Parts, wholesale parts specialist and Army veteran. Died Monday, January 30. Visitation: 4-6 pm, Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta and service 2 pm, Monday, Cedar Creek Baptist Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta
