Gawey, Catherine, 90. Tulsa

Gawey, Catherine, 90. Tulsa, Schoolteacher and Homemaker. Died Wednesday, October 19. Viewing 6 pm Monday Rosary 7 pm following. Funeral Mass 10 am Tuesday, all at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

