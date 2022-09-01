 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Garrison, Douglas K., 83

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 1 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Garrison, Douglas K., 83. Corps of Engineers Civil Engineering Tech. Died Tuesday, August 30. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

