Garrett Jr., John, 70. Sapulpa, Carpenter for GARCO, LLC. Died Wednesday, April 19. Visitation: Sunday, June 30, 6-8 pm, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Graveside Service: Monday, May 1, 1:30 pm, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home
