Garner, Roy, 89. Tulsa, OK, Insurance Agent and a veteran in the United States Army. Died Monday, January 2. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12-5 PM at Floral Haven. The service will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
