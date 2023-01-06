 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Garner, Roy, 89. Tulsa, OK, Insurance Agent and a veteran in the United States Army. Died Monday, January 2. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12-5 PM at Floral Haven. The service will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

