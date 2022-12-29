 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Garbey, Cecil Clifford "Buddy", 75. Begg

Garbey, Cecil Clifford "Buddy", 75. Beggs, Retired Communications Technician/US Navy Veteran. Died Monday, December 26. Visitation: Friday, December 30th, 9:00 - 5:00. Funeral Service: Monday, January 2, 1:00, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

