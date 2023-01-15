 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gafford, Charles, 96. Tulsa, Retired American Airlines Inspector/U.S. Army Veteran. Died January 11, 2023. Memorial Service-2:00 p.m., Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck

