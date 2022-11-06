 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gaffney, Paul G., 87. Broken Arrow, US Army Veteran and Medical Underwriter with Met Life. Died Friday, November 4. Memorial service will be 11am, Tuesday, November 8 at St. Anne's Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

