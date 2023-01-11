 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Furr, Chester Gordon, 96. Tulsa, Truck

Furr, Chester Gordon, 96. Tulsa, Truck Driver/ US Navy Veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Died Thursday December 22. Funeral Service: 1:00, Thursday Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

