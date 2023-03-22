Fryer, Jerry, 83. Broken Arrow, United States Postal Service. Died Friday, March 10. Viewing: Wednesday, March 29, from 11 am -8 pm, with family receiving visitors from 5 - 7 pm. Funeral: Thursday, March 30, at 11 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
