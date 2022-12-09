 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fritz, Mary Etta "Eddie", 101. Broken

  • 0

Fritz, Mary Etta "Eddie", 101. Broken Arrow, OK, Homemaker. Died 12/06/2022. Services will be at 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Vinita, OK. Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral & Cremation Services

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert