Friedman, Jack, 96. Tulsa, Certified

Friedman, Jack, 96. Tulsa, Certified Public Accountant; US Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Services Pending at this time. Schaudt's Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers

