French, Doris, 83. Jenks, Retired Fasco

French, Doris, 83. Jenks, Retired Fasco Excavating Secretary/Treasurer. Died Monday, December 26. Viewing 1:00 - 6:00 P.M. Monday with family present from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service. Service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, First Baptist Church Jenks. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service

