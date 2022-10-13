 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frazier, Marc, 84. Tulsa, Dentist. Died

  • 0

Frazier, Marc, 84. Tulsa, Dentist. Died Monday, October 10th. Funeral Service is 10 a.m., Saturday, at Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Moore Southlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert