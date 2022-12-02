 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Franz, Ruth Marie Peters, 98. Tulsa

Franz, Ruth Marie Peters, 98. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, November 28, 2022. A Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m., both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, at Church of the Resurrection . Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

