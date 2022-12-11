Francy, Ken, 84. Broken Arrow, Accountan

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Francy, Ken, 84. Broken Arrow, Accountant for Indel-Davis and Navy Veteran. Died Thursday, December 8, 2022. Visitation, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Tuesday, December 13, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. Funeral Service, 1:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, Hayhurst Chapel, Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

