Frakes, Ronald, 74. Broken Arrow

Frakes, Ronald, 74. Broken Arrow, Management at American Airlines, United States Marine Corp. Died Friday, December 2. Memorial Service: Tuesday, December 13th at 11AM at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home

