 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster, Danny Roy, 77. Tulsa, Oklahoma,

  • 0

Foster, Danny Roy, 77. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bus Driver. Died December 02, 2022. Memorial service: 11:00am, Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Rose Hill

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert