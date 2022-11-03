 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Forrest, Joan Wannette, 88. Tulsa, OK, Mortgage Clerk. Died Thursday, October 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

