Forester, Raymond C., 61. Broken Arrow,

Forester, Raymond C., 61. Broken Arrow, Carpenter. Died Monday, December 26. Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, December 31, Florence Street Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Moore Southlawn Chapel

