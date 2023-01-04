 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ford, Hellen Marsue (Leniger), 69. Sperr

  • 0

Ford, Hellen Marsue (Leniger), 69. Sperry, retired waitress. Died Sunday, January 1. Family arranged memorial service, Friday, 2:00 PM Sperry Christian Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert