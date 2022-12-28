 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ford, Dorothy Louise, 76. Tulsa

Ford, Dorothy Louise, 76. Tulsa, Bookkeeper. Died Saturday, December 24. Visitation 5-7PM Thursday, December 29 Funeral Service 1PM Friday, December 30 both at Moore's Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

