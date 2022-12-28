Ford, Dorothy Louise, 76. Tulsa, Bookkeeper. Died Saturday, December 24. Visitation 5-7PM Thursday, December 29 Funeral Service 1PM Friday, December 30 both at Moore's Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.