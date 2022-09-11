 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Fogel, Dr. Robert, 87

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 11 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Fogel, Dr. Robert, 87. Tulsa, Pathologist. Died Tuesday, September 6. A Celebration of Life is being planned for September 24, with details to follow. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

