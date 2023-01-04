 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd, Dixie Lea, 86. Norman, OK. Died

  • 0

Floyd, Dixie Lea, 86. Norman, OK. Died December, 29, 2022. 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm Thursday. Graveside Service at11:00 a.m., Friday, at Fairview Cemetery, Talala, Oklahoma.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert