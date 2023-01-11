 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Flores, Maria G., 82. Tulsa, production line worker at Bama Pie. Died Friday, January 6. Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More Parish Tulsa, OK with interment following at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery Tulsa, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel

