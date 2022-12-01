Flint, Jacob, 37. Claremore, Singer/Song Writer. Died 11/27/2022. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2pm-6pm at MMS-Payne Funeral Home. Service will be 10am, Monday, December 5, 2022 at Cedar Point Church, Claremore, burial will follow at 4pm at Holdenville Cemetery, Holdenville, OK.. MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service
