 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fleming, Marie Pierre, 93. Tulsa

  • 0

Fleming, Marie Pierre, 93. Tulsa, catholic nun. Died Tuesday, October 25. Vespers Thursday 6:30 PM, Marian Chapel at St Joseph Monastery and Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert