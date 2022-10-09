 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Flechs, Mary Ann, 89. Bixby, Retired

Flechs, Mary Ann, 89. Bixby, Retired Social Worker with State Government. Died Monday, September 26. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 13, at Asbury Church. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Checotah

