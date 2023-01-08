Flaherty, Sandra June, 75. Tulsa, Retire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Flaherty, Sandra June, 75. Tulsa, Retired: Retail Sales. Died Thursday, January 5. Memorial Service: 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 15, Faith Center Four Square Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

