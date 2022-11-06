 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Fitzpatrick, Mary Kathleen, 63. Tulsa, Elementary school teacher. Died Thursday, November 3. Memorial service pending. Ninde Brookside Chapel | Mosaic Memorial

