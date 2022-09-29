 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Fisher, Sr., Carl E. , 77. Sapulpa

Fisher, Sr., Carl E. , 77. Sapulpa, Computer Operation Manager. Died Friday, Sept. 23. Visitation Monday Oct. 3 from 12 noon-8 pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service Tuesday Oct. 4, at 10 am at Foundation Church, Sapulpa, Ok. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

